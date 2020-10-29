Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.20. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 275,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.89.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

