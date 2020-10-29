Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 843,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 581,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 480.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 511,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $6,075,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.