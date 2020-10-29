MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTSC. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Colliers Secur. began coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC opened at $22.21 on Monday. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $428.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 135,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 113.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.