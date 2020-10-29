Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.15. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 39,355,831 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Welch, and Stanley oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

