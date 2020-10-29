Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.64. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

