Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.