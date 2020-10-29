Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $88.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE CHH opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

