Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $188.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.27.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 235,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.