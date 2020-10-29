Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $855,030.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,623,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $303.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.86. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $325.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

