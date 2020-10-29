MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGI opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.37. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

