Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) versus GATX (NASDAQ:GATX) Critical Analysis

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GATX and Monaker Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.39 billion 1.66 $211.20 million $5.51 11.98 Monaker Group $440,000.00 70.51 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Volatility and Risk

GATX has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GATX and Monaker Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX currently has a consensus price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 14.12% 9.66% 2.11% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Summary

GATX beats Monaker Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, the routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines and liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. Further, the company operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 601 four-axle and 28 six-axle locomotives; and 11 vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

