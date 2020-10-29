Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 7369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $731,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $39,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

