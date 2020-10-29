Mizuho Increases Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $72.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.