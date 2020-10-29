Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

