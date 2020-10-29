Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $27.28.
About Mitsubishi
