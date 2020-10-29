Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVO. DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.03.

In other news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $763,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 753,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross W. Wileman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 over the last ninety days.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

