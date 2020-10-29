Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVO. DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
