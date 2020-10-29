Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NERV shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

