Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.67.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.