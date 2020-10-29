Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.67.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
