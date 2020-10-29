Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 18.2% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shares traded up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.69. 195,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 39,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a current ratio of 31.44. The company has a market cap of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.