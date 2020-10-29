MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

