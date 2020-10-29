Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

