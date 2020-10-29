Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.01.

MSFT opened at $202.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

