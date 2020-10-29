Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.01.

MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

