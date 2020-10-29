Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $260.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

