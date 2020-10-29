Michael Urban Sells 400 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Michael Urban sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $49,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,258.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $156.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SYNNEX by 44.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $526,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.