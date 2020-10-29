Michael Urban Sells 400 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Michael Urban sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $49,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,258.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00.
Shares of SNX opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $156.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SYNNEX by 44.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $526,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
