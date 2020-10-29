Michael Gene Barnes Buys 2,466 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $12,872.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,614,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,390.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $13,029.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

