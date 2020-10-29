Michael E. Gioja Sells 10,891 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

