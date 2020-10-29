Michael E. Gioja Sells 10,891 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
