Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,626 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $130,784.64.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $75,111.72.

On Friday, September 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 7,200 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $443,232.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Natera by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

