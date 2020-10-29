M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,976 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Coty worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

