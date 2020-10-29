M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $413.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $449.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

