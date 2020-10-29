M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,790 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

