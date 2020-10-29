M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,695 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

