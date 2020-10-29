M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,054 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

