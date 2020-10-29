M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,223 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

INCY opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

