M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,756 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,510.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,460.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,027.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

