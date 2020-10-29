M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,191 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

