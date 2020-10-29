M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,441 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,993 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

