M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,016 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

HD stock opened at $269.72 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

