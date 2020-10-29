M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,609 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

CAT stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

