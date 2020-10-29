M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,619 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of News by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.