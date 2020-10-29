M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

