M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after buying an additional 683,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after buying an additional 331,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Autohome by 23.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

