M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,516.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,463.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.