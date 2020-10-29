M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2,303.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

