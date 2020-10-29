M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,127 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $128,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

