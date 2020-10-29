M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,584 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,039,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.