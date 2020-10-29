M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $89.19 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

