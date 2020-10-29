M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

