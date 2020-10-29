M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Extended Stay America worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

