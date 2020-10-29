M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Weis Markets worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

