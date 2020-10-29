M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.